CZUDAJ,

Mieczyslaw Piotr (Miecio):

Passed away peacefully at Aroha Home and Hospital, Lower Hutt, on Sunday 24th March 2019. Much loved father of Mateus. Loved son of Maria and the late Karol, and brother of Zygmunt, Robert, Vonda, Andrew, and uncle to Bryce. Special thanks to the staff of Te Omanga Hospice, and Aroha Home and Hospital for their care of Miecio and support to the family. All communications to the Czudaj Family can be sent c/- PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt 5040. In lieu of flowers donations to Te Omanga Hospice, PO Box 30-814, Lower Hutt, would be appreciated, or may be left at the service. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Britannia Street, Petone, on Thursday 28th March 2019 at 10.30am.





