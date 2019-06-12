WAIDE, Michael Westy:
Beloved son of Cyril and Margaret, loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle, passed away on 3rd June 2019. Special thanks to the Wellington Hospital ICU, their support is much appreciated. Messages to the Waide family may be left in Mike's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A memorial service will be held for Mike in October 2019. Further details on this will be placed on Mike's tribute page. All are welcome.
Published in Dominion Post on June 12, 2019