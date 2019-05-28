TUARI,
Michael Milson Denton
(AKA Baldy & DJ MT):
07.04.1958 – 23.05.2019
Dearly loved husband of Diane. Loved father of Michael, Candy, Cheyenne, Piri. Loved Grandfather of Jayden, Lloyd, Leshya, Rausean, Alazay, Tatiyana-Ashleigh, Peachy, Kyrie, Ojani & Leilani. Loved great-grandfather of Leo-Knox. Loved son of Tuini and Puhinga Tuari (nee Tauri), Miki & Georgina Retikaukau (nee Tauri). Loved brother of Reuben, Gary (dec), Gail, Sheryl, Riarna, Mox, Iwi, Dean (dec), Terence, Maynard (dec), Poppy, Quentin, Jackson-Kahu, Denise, Milson (dec), Ondrae (dec), Alexia, Dahlene, Shaynne (dec), Vonzqure, Rochelle & Rosie. Very much loved by all his uncles, aunties, nephews, nieces, cousins, close-friends, inlaws & outlaws. Dad's request was for whanau and friends to wear something colorful, glittery, bright, flamboyant and to bring your singing voices, music, guitar and DJ system to his service which will be held 9.30am at Wainuiomata Marae on Thursday 30th May. Followed by 2.00pm burial at Akatarawa Cemetery, Upper Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post from May 28 to May 29, 2019