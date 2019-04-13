STRAWSON, Michael John:
Passed away suddenly at home on 3 April 2019; in his 75th year. Husband of the late Joy, and father of Caleb and Reuben. Grandfather of Monique, Kayleigh, Aurora, Luca and Autumn. Son of the late John & Dorothy, brother of Peter and Wendy, and brother-in-law of Paul. Many thanks to the Doctors and Nurses who helped him over the years. A private service has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 13, 2019