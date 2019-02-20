OLSEN,
Michael John (Ollie):
Of Lower Hutt, on Sunday, 17 February 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved son of Nordlie and Liz. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Suzanne & Alistair, Richard & Lizzie and David (dec). Loved and treasured uncle of Samantha, Samuel, Brandon, Angel and Mystique.
Will be sadly missed
Our heartfelt appreciation to the hospice and district nurses. A celebration of Michael's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Friday, 22 February, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 20, 2019