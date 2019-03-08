HEAPHY, Michael Raymond:
21.02.1951 - 08.03.2017
Deep peace of the running wave to you.
Deep peace of the flowing air to you.
Deep peace of the quiet earth to you.
Deep peace of the shining stars to you.
Deep peace of the gentle night to you.
Moon and stars pour their healing light on you.
- Gaelic Blessing
My beloved Michael - with me always
- Your girl, Ali xx
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 8, 2019