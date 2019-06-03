GORMAN, Michael Charles:
Passed away peacefully on 31 May 2019 at home with his family. Dearly loved husband of Barbara, and devoted father and father-in-law of Chris & Suze, Belinda & Ben, Rachel & Martyn, and William. An adoring grandfather to his six grandchildren. A sadly missed brother, brother-in-law and friend to many in Ireland. Messages to the family may be posted c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, Wellington 6037. A service to celebrate Michael's life will be held at the Khandallah Presbyterian Church, 33 Granges Rd, on Thursday 6 June 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from June 3 to June 5, 2019