EAGAN,
Michael Francis Urban:
On 22 February 2019, peacefully in Australia. Formerly of Marton. Dearly loved husband of Min. Much loved father and father-in-law of Rebecca & Pip, Matthew & Shaunagh, Miranda & Tim, and Daniel & Sally. Beloved son of the late Molly & Newt Eagan, and much loved brother and brother-in-law of Priscilla, Christina & Philly (dec) & Michael. A Requiem Mass for Michael will be held at Hartzer Park Chapel, Burradoo, NSW Australia, on Thursday 28 February 2019.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 26, 2019