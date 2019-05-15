Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Michael John:

It is with deep sadness that our much loved Michael, aged 60, passed away on 13th May 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Treasured and devoted dad to Maya and Kaela. Most loved son of Anna (Tua) and Joe (dec). Adored brother and brother-in-law of Joe and Lis, Maricia and Paul, Paul (dec), Marianna and Mike, Lorina and Paul, James (dec), Georgie and Nigel. Loved wise uncle of Luke and Sophie, Hayley, Emily and James, Andre and Zachary, Karlos, Marshall and Isabella, Hamish, Emma-Jean and Jonas-Jeremy, and Saul, Mia, Daniel and Alex. Dear friend of Pauline and Michael. Loved nephew, cousin and friend to many. Our heartfelt thanks to Mary Potter Hospice for all the love and support given to Michael and our family. A service will be held at The Pines on Saturday 18th May 2019, 10.30am, followed by a private burial as per Michael's wishes. Messages to the Churchward Family emailed to



