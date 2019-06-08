BROUGH,

Michael David William:

Passed away unexpectedly on 5th June 2019 at home. Loving husband to Elizabeth for 34 years. Treasured father and father-in-law to Monique and Sandy (Scotland), Karl and Gaylene, Sara and Jay. Loving son to Lou and Shirley, and son-in-law to June and the late Colin Hardie. Respected and adored brother and brother-in-law. A service for Mike will be held on Tuesday 11th June 2019 at 1.30pm at the Ellwood Function Centre, cnr of Otene and Ellwood Road, Hastings. Donations can be made at the service for St John Ambulance.

A kind hearted and generous man, so dearly loved

by many and will be

forever in our hearts.

All messages to c/- Brough Family, PO Box 2610, Stortford Lodge 4153.





