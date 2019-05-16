BELL, Michael John (Jack):
Passed away Monday 13 May 2019, aged 94, after 71 years of happy marriage to Phyl. Loved father of Michael, Christopher, Phillip, Susan, Elizabeth (dec), Gregory, Tracy, Julie and families. Cherished by all his grand and great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Jack's life will be held on Saturday 18 May 2019 at the Rotorua Crematorium Chapel at 11.00am, followed by burial at Kauae Cemetery. Communications to the Bell Family, C/- PO Box 461, Rotorua 3040.
Published in Dominion Post on May 16, 2019