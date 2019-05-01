Metua PAITI

PAITI, Metua Kore Te Ariki:
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 28 April 2019, aged 87 years. Loved father of Louise, Robert (dec), Iro, and James Jay. A loved grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend to many. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Kemp Home and Hospital for their loving care of Metua. A Funeral Service for Metua will be held in the Chapel of Kemp Home and Hospital, 21 Te Pene Avenue, Titahi Bay, on Thursday, 2 May 2019, commencing at 1.00pm. Thereafter private cremation.

Published in Dominion Post on May 1, 2019
