On Wednesday, 6th March 2019, peacefully at Eileen Mary Rest Home, Dannevirke. Aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Vic; Much loved mother to Anne, Heather, Judith, and Murray; Loved Grandmother to Rebecca, Julianne and Greg; Daimon and Ben; Nathan and Liana; James and Elizabeth; Great-grandmother to her 8 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Dannevirke St John Health Shuttle and these may be left at the service. A celebration service for Merle will be held at Knox Church, Swinburn Street, Dannevirke, on Monday 11th March at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation.







