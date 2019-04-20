DAWSON, Meredith:
|
1930 - 2019
On April 10th, at Malvina Major Retirement Village. Much loved daughter of the late Nance and Clif Dawson. Respected and loved cousin of Kerry, Peter, Paul, Christopher and their families. Fondly remembered by her many friends, neighbours and work colleagues. Messages to the "Dawson family" c/- 306 Willis Street, Wellington 6011. A private cremation has been held at Meredith's request.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 20, 2019