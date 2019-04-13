VAILIMA, Mei (May):
(Wedgelock, former G.M. employee). Suddenly on 11 April 2019 at home; aged 69 years. Dearly loved husband of Rose, father of Jessica, stepfather of Joanna Walker, Beverly Gilbert (Singapore) and Katrina Moar. Special Grandad and mate of Logan Walker, Grandad of Kieran Walker, Danielle and Jacob Warren, Riley and Georgie Gilbert, and all of his extended whanau. Mei is currently lying at home, 11 King Charles Drive, Upper Hutt, until his final service. Details will be advised on Monday. Ph. 027 564 4459 for further information.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 13, 2019