COSSAR,
|
McLintock Edward
(Sonny) (Lin):
Of Petone. Passed away peacefully at Bob Scott Retirement Village on Thursday 4th April 2019, in his 87th year. Dearly loved husband of Ann for 58 years. Much loved father of Jackie & Brett; Libby & Andrew; Alison & Porky; and Peter. Loving Grandad to Andrew, Katie, Daniel; Anna, Rohan; Cam, and Will. Loved brother of Ruth, Paul, Brenda and Sonny's extended family. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Bob Scott Hospital Wing for their exceptional care of Lin and support to the family. All communications to the Cossar Family can be sent c/- PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt. In accordance with Sonny's wishes a private cremation has taken place.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 13, 2019