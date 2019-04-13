Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maxwell FISCHER. View Sign



Maxwell John (Max):

Of Levin (formerly Pohangina) passed away peacefully at home on 8 April 2019, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of Jocelyn (dec 17 Jan. 2019). Loved father of Susan (dec), Linda, Michael, Gregory (dec), Katherine, and Sally. Father-in-law of Jeff, Lindsay (dec), Sandy and Bernard. Grandad to his 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Brother-in-law of Karen and Charles, Diane and Rob (dec). Respected uncle of Chris, Joanne, and Shelly.

'Be at peace.'

Special thanks to Arohanui Hospice and the Community Nursing Services. A service for Max will be held at Harvey's Chapel, 284 Oxford Street, Levin, on Monday 15 April at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.







