FISCHER,
Maxwell John (Max):
Of Levin (formerly Pohangina) passed away peacefully at home on 8 April 2019, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of Jocelyn (dec 17 Jan. 2019). Loved father of Susan (dec), Linda, Michael, Gregory (dec), Katherine, and Sally. Father-in-law of Jeff, Lindsay (dec), Sandy and Bernard. Grandad to his 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Brother-in-law of Karen and Charles, Diane and Rob (dec). Respected uncle of Chris, Joanne, and Shelly.
'Be at peace.'
Special thanks to Arohanui Hospice and the Community Nursing Services. A service for Max will be held at Harvey's Chapel, 284 Oxford Street, Levin, on Monday 15 April at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 13, 2019