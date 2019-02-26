SWEENY,
Mavis Anne (nee Mead):
On February 21, 2019, at Petone; aged 83 years. Much loved wife of the late Bill. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Sharon & Shane, and Kevin & Susan. Beloved grandmother of Catherine, James and Eleanor. Special thanks to the nursing staff at Rymans, Bob Scott. A service to celebrate her life will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Rd and Cornwall St, Lower Hutt, on Thursday, February 28, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019