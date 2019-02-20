CASTEL,
Maurice Peter James:
12.2.1933 - 19.2.2019
In his 87th year. The patriarch and rock of our family passed peacefully to his eternal rest. Loved husband of Georgine, precious father of Jennifer and Gaylene, father-in-law of Stephen, treasured poppa of Emma- Kate, Lucy, Adam and Joshua and his adored great grandchildren; Madison, Ella, Ruby, Harry and Emma. A memorial service to honour Maurice's life as a fine Christian gentleman will be held at 1pm on Monday the 25th of February at the Wellington City Salvation Army, Vivian St.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 20, 2019