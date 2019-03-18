NOLAN, Maureen Margaret:
On 16 March 2019, at home peacefully. Dearly loved wife of the late Eddie. Much loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Maria & the late Graham Blundell, Sally & John Henderson, Michael Nolan & Stephanie Lane, Patrick & Michelle Nolan, Kevin & Kate Nolan, and Kate & Stu Devenport. Beloved and treasured Nan of Jack & Patrick Henderson, Olivia & Nicholas Blundell, Lucy & Connor Nolan, Edward & Ruby Nolan, Liam & Kieren Nolan, Hazel, Sadie & Elsie Devenport. Dearly loved sister of Patricia McDonnell and Colleen Talty. Loved Aunty Maureen to her nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Mary Potter Hospice, Dr Jeff Lowe, Karori Medical Centre. A Rosary for Maureen will be held at St. Teresa's Catholic Church, 301 Karori Road, Karori, on Tuesday, 19 March 2019, at 7.00pm. A Requiem Mass for Maureen will be held on Wednesday, 20 March 2019, at 11.00am, at the same address followed by an interment at Whenua Tapu Cemetery.
R.I.P.
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019