MEIGHAN, Maureen:
Of Foxton. Passed away peacefully on 25th May 2019. Loved wife of the late Jim, beloved mother of Dennis and Lita, Jeanette (dec) and Toru, Richard, Robert (dec), Chris and Sam, a much loved grandmother of her grandchildren. Special thanks to the nursing staff at Lonsdale Total Care Home, Foxton, for the wonderful care and attention you gave to our Mum. In accordance with Maureen's wishes, a private cremation has been held.
