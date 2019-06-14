LAWLER, Maureen
(née Masterson):
Passed away suddenly on Wednesday 12th June 2019 aged 81 years. Devoted wife of Alby, adored mother and mother-in-law of Lance & Emma, Petra & Peter. Daughter of Patrick & Margaret. Dearly loved sister to Kenny & Margaret. Cherished Nana to Zach, James, Pippa, Tom, William, Harry & Sophie. Loved and respected aunty, great-aunty, cousin, friend, and loyal Liverpool supporter, who will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers, online donations to Heart Kids New Zealand would be appreciated (www.heartkids.org.nz). A celebration of Maureen's life will be held at San Antonio Catholic Church, 78A Oroua Street, Eastbourne on Monday 17 June at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages and tributes can be posted to "the Lawler family", c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post from June 14 to June 15, 2019