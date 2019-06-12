BRIDER, Maureen:
Our beloved Maureen Brider (née Flynn) passed away on Sunday 9 June surrounded by family, under the red sky, after a brave struggle, aged 75. Dearly loved mother of Debbie, Philip, Joanne, David, cherished nanna of Ashwyn and great-auntie of Maya. Much loved sister of Robert, Janet, Tony, Helen, Patricia and Peter. Much loved auntie of Karl and all her other great/ nephews and nieces.
Maureen's spirit lives on in
us all forever.
Donations would be welcome for the Tarikaka Street Community Garden. Special thanks to the staff at Wellington Hospital. A service for Maureen will be held at: 1pm Friday 14th June, St Benedict's Church, 3 Everest St, Khandallah, Wellington 6035, followed by a cup of tea and private cremation.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on June 12, 2019