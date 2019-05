PISA, Mau'ava Fa'avevela:May 24, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by family aged 73 years. Beloved husband of Faye Fuala'au Eli Pisa. Cherished father, father-in-law and grandfather of Tu'aali'i Tufue Taiai & Pio, with Bowen, Amelia and Miriama; Elizabeth & Viggo with Otailei'uupuoleaiga, Ammon, Hyrum, Fuala'au (Flower); and Laufaleaina with Malachi and Elijah. He will be missed by all his brothers and sisters and his extended family here and abroad. Mau'ava was always a kind herted man with great faith. A Family Service for Mau'ava will be held in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 28 Turon Cres, Totara Park, Upper Hutt on Thursday, 30 May 2019 at 6.00pm. His final Service will be held at the above address on Friday, 31 May 2019 at 11.00am, followed by burial at Akatarawa Cemetery. Fa'amolemole, taofi le malo.