WILLIAMS,
Mary Alice (nee Welsh):
Passed away peacefully at Kenepuru Hospital on 31 May 2019. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of David for over 65 years. Much loved mother of Susan, John and the late Chris. Much loved Grandmother of Alex, Harry, Gala, Hunter and Josie. Much loved Great-Grandmother of Charlie, Ollie, Jayde, Kyra and Vinnie.
R.I.P.
According to Mary's wishes, a private cremation has been held.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on June 5, 2019