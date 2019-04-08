Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary WHITE. View Sign



Beloved wife of Graham White for over 68 years, died peacefully at Te Hopai Rest Home, Wellington, on Friday 5th April, aged 90. Daughter of the late Edward John Byrne and Olive Emma Kilsby, and sister of Anne Morris (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Philip White and Anne O'Connell (Waikanae), Michael White and PeiJi Gu (Sydney), Elizabeth and Brendon Gibson (Tawa, Wellington), Richard and Lynne White (Wellington), David and Isabelle White (Hamilton), John White and Tracy Berghan (Wellington) and Ruth White (Melbourne). Adored Nan to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and loved by wider family. And music teacher, mentor, and friend to many. Requiem mass to celebrate her life to be held - time and venue to be confirmed shortly. A huge thank you to Lillian and the staff at Te Hopai Home for their care during Mary's stay there. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to Te Hopai Charitable Trust (

Waikanae Funeral Home Ltd

FDANZ Tel 04 2936844



