Death Notice

WESTERN, Mary Joanne:
Passed away peacefully surround by family on Sunday, 5 May 2019. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Kenzie and Jordan, and Blaine. Loved Grandma of Ethan and Hunter. Special friend of Ian. Special thanks to the staff of Te Omanga Hospice for their care and support of Mary. Messages to the 'Western Family' may be left in Mary's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. A private cremation has been held at Mary's request.

Published in Dominion Post on May 8, 2019
