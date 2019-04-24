TAYLOR, Mary Celine:
Passed away on 16 April 2019. Dearly loved daughter of Bridie and Bob (both deceased). Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Robert and Denise, John and Diane, Kevin and Angela, David and Paula, and the late Brian. Loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated in the Church of Ss Peter and Paul, 37 Doctor Taylor Terrace, Johnsonville, Wellington, on Friday 26 April 2019, at 11.00am, thereafter interment at Makara Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019