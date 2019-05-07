STAAL,
Mary Jacqueline (Jackie):
Suddenly at home on Saturday, May 4, 2019, aged 77 years. Dearly love wife of the late Ray for 55 years. Loved mother of Heather Breen, Bernadette Staal, Stephanie Fifield and Michael Staal and mother-in-law to Jon Fifield and Kerry Staal. Loved Nana of Rachel Breen, Matthew and Aimee Fifield, Timothy and Samuel Staal.
'Together again, forever'
In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Whanganui would be greatly appreciated and can be left at Jackie's Service. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Jackie's life in The Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton street, Whanganui on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 1.30pm, to be followed by interment at The Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post from May 7 to May 11, 2019