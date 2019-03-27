SMITH, Mary Winifred
(nee Lynksey):
23 July 1941 - 23 March 2019
Cherished wife of Barrie. Mother and mother-in-law of Megan and Tom. Grandmother of Naomi. Sister of Jo Mathieson (dec), Michael and Allan (dec), and aunt of many nieces and nephews. Messages and tributes to 'The Smith Family' may be left on Mary's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A Requiem Mass will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 3 Childers Terrace, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6022, on Friday 29th March 2019 at 10.30am, thereafter a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 27, 2019