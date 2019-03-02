O'BRIEN,
Mary Theresa (nee Avery):
On March 1, 2019 at her home. Much loved wife of the late Maurice, mother of Timothy, Tara and Juliet, and mother-in-law of Sabrina and Pascal. Loved grandmother of Lucian and Norris. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Mary of the Angels, 17 Boulcott Street, Wellington, on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 10.00am; followed by interment at Makara Cemetery. Rosary will be held in the Church, on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 7.00pm.
Requiescat in Pace
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ Tel. 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2019