McLEOD, Mary Margaret
(nee Stanhope):
On Friday, 26th April 2019, peacefully surrounded by family at Fergusson Rest Home, Upper Hutt, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bert; loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Claire, Bev & Ken and Robert; loved grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister-in-law, aunt and friend.
A gracious lady now at rest.
Special thanks to the Fergusson Village & Rest Home for their care and support over the last nine years. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Mary's life will be held in Harbour City Funeral Home, 674 Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt, on Friday 3rd May 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the McLeod family may be posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040, or left on Mary's page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 30, 2019