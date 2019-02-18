KITTELTY,
Mary Florence (nee Cogan):
12 Dec 1922 – 14 Feb 2019. (Petty Officer WRNS) Died peacefully in the company of her family. Always remembered, never forgotten. Wife of Victor Kittelty (dec). Mother of Kenda & Barbara. Stepmother of Bill, Bob (dec), Mary & Richard. Mother-in-law to Pare Reid. Grandma to Aroha, April, Naomi, Olivia and Reuben Reid. Great-grandma to Sharlyn, Taliya, Ayesha-Lee, Halem and Paxton Pomana; Esther, Ariel, Hunter, Lincoln and Maisie Peaua; Cassidy and Sebastian Packwood and Madison Tikao. Many thanks to all the amazing staff at Woburn Enliven Home, Lower Hutt in both the rest home and the dementia unit, including Pops the cat. Mums funeral will be in Cornwall Manor, cnr Cornwall Street and Knights Road on Tuesday, 19 February at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 18, 2019