HOLMES,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary HOLMES.
Mary Josephine (Mollie):
20.3.1911 - 2.2.2019
Mollie passed away peacefully just days before her 108th birthday. Born in Victoria, Australia, she lived in Wadestown (Wellington) and most recently Karori, for over 80 years. Mollie's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of St Teresa, Karori, on Wednesday 6 March 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by burial at Makara Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 5, 2019