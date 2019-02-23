|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary HALLMOND.
HALLMOND, Mary:
Passed away 23rd February 2018.
Do not stand at my grave and weep, I am not there I do not sleep,
I am a thousand winds that blow, I am the diamond glint on snow,
I am the sunlight on ripened grain, I am the gentle Autumn rain.
"Where do broken hearts go,
Can they find their way home.
Yes you're home Mum"
Always loved and missed by your loving family & friends.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 23, 2019