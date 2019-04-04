GYLES, Mary Jean (Jean):
21 January 1925 -
1 April 2019
Died in compassionate care at Cashmere Home. Dearly loved by her late husband Jim. Mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother to Roger and Robyn Gyles (Natalie; Maria, Paul and Jacob; Daniel, Emma and Poppy; Timothy, Purvi and Kiara), Martin and Vicky Gyles (Melanie; Jeremy and Shelley; Felicity), and Hilary Gyles-Bedford and the late John Bedford (Roydon and Jennifer; Wesley; Hayden; Ethan). In accordance with Jean's wishes, a private cremation has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 4, 2019