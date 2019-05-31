FORRESTER,
Mary Patricia (Pat):
On May 29, 2019, at Wairarapa Hospital, Masterton, in her 93rd year. Much loved wife of the late Ian for 63 years. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Rhonda and Warren Fisher, Vivienne and Peter Benning, Peter Forrester and Michelle Moser. Very much loved Grandma and Great-Grandma of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to all the lovely ladies who have cared for Mary over the last few years. Messages may be sent C/- PO Box 217, Masterton 5840. A service to celebrate Mary's life will be held in Wairarapa Funeral Services Chapel, 35-37 Lincoln Road, Masterton, on Sunday, June 2 at 11.30am, followed by private cremation.
Wairarapa Funeral Services
www.wairarapafunerals.co.nz
FDANZ, Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on May 31, 2019