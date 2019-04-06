de RAAT,
|
Mary Janet (nee McLean):
Passed away peacefully at home on 5th April 2019. Beloved wife of Ralph. Loving Mum to Fiona, Neil, Malcolm, Annette, Andrew, Debbie and Lois. Grandmother of Charles, Talia, Andrew, Jessica, Ryan, Whitney, Aaron, Vix, Jemimah, Millie and Bert. Great-grandmother to Marcus, Oscar, Finley and Isaac. Funeral to be held at 2.00pm, on Thursday 11th April, at St John's Presbyterian Church, 276 Fenton Street, Rotorua. Many thanks to Doctors, Hospice, District Nurses and Vision West. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Rotorua Community Hospice Trust, PO Box 1092 Rotorua, or may be left at the service. Thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 6, 2019