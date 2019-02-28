COMESKEY, Mary Elizabeth

(Sister Justina Comeskey

LCM):

On February 27, 2019, peacefully at Nazareth House, Christchurch. A loved and respected member of the Little Company of Mary, in the 67th year of her Religious Profession. Loved daughter of the late Patrick and Gladys Comeskey, loved sister of Donald (deceased) and Maisina, the late Leo, Bernard and Shirley, Gerald and Ruth, Jack and Thecla, and Jim (all deceased). Loved by her many nieces and nephews. Special gratitude to the Sisters and staff of Nazareth House, Margaret McGowan, and the staff of Christchurch Hospital. Messages to the Comeskey family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Requiem Mass for Sister Justina will be celebrated at the Nazareth House Chapel, 220 Brougham St, Christchurch, on Saturday, March 2, at 10.00am, followed by interment at the Avonhead Park Cemetery, Hawthornden Road, Christchurch. Vigil prayers at the Nazareth House Chapel, Tomorrow (Friday), at 6.30pm.





