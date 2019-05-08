Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary BELL. View Sign Death Notice



Of Kimberley Road, Levin, in her 92nd year. Passed away peacefully on May 1st at Levin Home for War Veterans surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of Ashley (deceased). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Tina and John Keogh, Annie McDonald, Lexie Gurney, Pep and Julie Bell, Jenny and Dave Spring. Loved Grandmother of her 16 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Sister and sister-in-law of Bet and Toke Milne (both deceased) and Max and Zenny Henderson (both deceased). A family service has been held for Mary. Special thanks to the wonderful staff that cared for Mary at the Levin Home for War Veterans. Messages can be sent to 311 Kimberley Road, RD 1, Levin 5571.







