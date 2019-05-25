Marlie KEY

KEY, Marlie Cicely:
W4482, WAAF Dearly loved wife of the late George Key. Adored mother of Neville (dec) and Denise, Shona (Isaac) and Lloyd Macintyre, Pamela and the late Maurice Simpson. Cherished grandmother of her nine grandchildren and 'Really Great Gran' of her sixteen great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate her life will be held at the Hastings Crematorium Chapel, Orchard Road, Hastings, on Monday 27th May 2019 at 2.00pm. Tributes can be made online at www.tlas.co.nz or messages to the Key Family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.

Published in Dominion Post on May 25, 2019
