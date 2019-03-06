WALLACE, Marjorie Anne:
Born 14 .06.38
Passed away 27.02.19
Of Wainuiomata. Wife of the late Bobby. Loving mother of Ray and Roz. Mother-in-law to Linda and Allan. Sister of Reg, Alice and Eric. Sister-in-law to Betty, Bill & Liz, Sandra and the late Jim. Much loved aunty to Jacqueline, Angela, Caroline ,Gary, Bryce, Mark, David and Tracey. Our thanks to the staff of Ward 5 and MAPU Ward of Hutt Hospital for their care of Marjorie and a very special thanks to the wonderful staff of Woburn Masonic Village and the Te Omanga Palliative Care nurses for the love and care they extended to mum in her final days. Words can never say how much we have appreciated that care and love.
The messages of sympathy and support from the community has meant so much to the family and we want to express our deepest thanks. - Ray Wallace & Linda; Roz Wallace & Allan.
In lieu of flowers donations to the New Zealand Cancer Society PO Box 7125, Wellington 6242 would be appreciated. In line with Marjorie's wishes a small family service was held to celebrate her life prior to interment at Taita Cemetery. Marjorie now joins Bobby in God's Kingdom in peace and without any further suffering.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 6, 2019