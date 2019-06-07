MOUAT, Marjorie Charlotte:
Suddenly at Hutt Hospital on Tuesday 4th June 2019, in her 90th year. Dearly loved daughter of the late Annie & Bob and loved sister of the late Hazel, Sylvia and Jim. Loved and respected cousin of many in New Zealand and Shetland Isles and their families. All communication to the Mouat Family can be sent c/- PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt 5040. A Service for Marjorie will be held in the Croft Centennial Chapel, 2 Osborne Place (off Queens Drive), Lower Hutt, on Monday 10th June 2019 at 1.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post from June 7 to June 8, 2019