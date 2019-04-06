MEYER, Marion
(Niedermoser):
Passed away peacefully at Whitby Rest Home and Hospital with her two daughters by her side on Wednesday 3rd April, aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Gary. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jenny and Craig; Helen and Adrian. Loved grandmother of Tamara, Tegan, Jono, Holly, Tim and Lucy. Loved great-grandmother of Levi, Skyla, and Eli. A much loved and respected family member and friend to all who knew her.
Forever missed
Messages to the family may be left online at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington, 6242. Marion's Funeral Service will be held at St Hilda's Church, 311 The Parade, Island Bay, on Monday 8th April at 1.00pm. Thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 6, 2019