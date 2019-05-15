Acknowledgement



GOODWIN,

Marion Margaret:

Gary and family would like to thank all those who attended Marion's funeral, sent cards, flowers food, it was much appreciated. To the Doctors and Nurses who cared for Marion, Thank you. To the wonderful staff at Te Omanga what a blessing you were. To my employers Fire and Emergency NZ for the thoughtfulness and flexibility shown. To my workmates thanks for carrying me through the tough times. Please accept our gratitude for all your kind thoughts, words and deeds. Regards Gary and Family



