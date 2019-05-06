GOODWIN, Marion Margaret
(Mag) (nee MacDonald):
On 2 May, 2019, passed away peacefully to God at Te Omanga Hospice surrounded by her loving family and in the arms of the love of her life, husband Gary. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Donald & Irene, Stephen & Alessandra, Mary, Patrick, Brendan (deceased) and Kelly & Joe. Loved grandmother of Kyle, Laura, Scott (deceased), Michael, Liana, Rebecca, Craig, Bianca, Jamie, Marianne, Joey and Grace, and great-grandmother of Tukey, Poppy, Maxx, Sari, Lacey, Josep, Aina and Sienna. Loving sister and sister-in-law to John & Mildred, Teresa & John, Eileen & Ted and loved by all her nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Te Omanga Hospice, PO Box 30-814, Lower Hutt 5040.The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr Shelley, Dr Melanie and nurses Ida, Cathy, Gabrielle, Jen, Linda, Heather and all the angels at Te Omanga. Special mention to her best friend and companion Lisia and a big thank you to Fr Kevin Connors. Holy Rosary to be recited in St. Joseph's Church, Pine Avenue, Upper Hutt, on Tuesday, 7 May at 7.00pm. A Requiem Mass will be held on Wednesday, 8 May at 11.00am, also at St Joseph's Church. Refreshments in foyer after Mass, followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery.
"A peaceful death for a gorgeous lady."
Published in Dominion Post on May 6, 2019