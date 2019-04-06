LOWNSBOROUGH,
Martin Alfred (Marty):
Suddenly at his home in Taupo on 3rd April 2019 aged 59 years. Loved brother of Pauline Parker. Long term companion of Joanne and the Phippen family. A service for Marty will be held at The Founders Chapel of Remembrance, Rickit Street, Taupo on Wednesday 10th April 2019, at 11.00am, followed by a celebration of his life at Owen Delany Park, 1 Delany Drive, Taupo at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to RSPCA Taupo, 1 Centennial Drive, Tauhara, Taupo 3378 would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications c/- PO Box 940, Taupo.
