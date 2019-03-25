SAXBY, Marie Thora:
Passed away peacefully at Wellington Hospital, on Sunday 24th March 2019. Dearly loved wife of Ian and devoted mum to Sharyn. A much loved sister and sister-in-law to Laurie & Robyn; Mike & Emily; Diane & Alan; Ellen & the late Terry; and the late Warren. A special Aunty to all.
"A special lady that will be sadly missed by all those who loved her"
All communication to the Saxby Family can be sent c/- PO Box 30067 Lower Hutt 5040. A Service for Marie will be held in the Croft Centennial Chapel, 2 Osborne Place (Off Queens Drive) Lower Hutt on Wednesday 27th March 2019 at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 25, 2019