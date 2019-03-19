Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie MITCHELL. View Sign



(Lina Marie) (nee Bennet):

Having lived most of her life in Dunedin, Marie passed away peacefully at Malvina Major Retirement Village, Wellington, on Sunday 17th March 2019, aged 93, surrounded by her family. Much loved wife of Ken (dec) for 69 years. Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Graeme (dec) & Jan, Russell, Bronwyn & Max Ritchie, Adrienne & Paul (dec) Ritchie. Loved Grandma to Ben, Sam, Jessica and Nina and their partners. Cherished Great-Grandmother to Aidan, Gaby & Ripley; Poppy; Orson & Clara; Benni-Rose, Caitlin & Layla. Marie was much loved and respected by her extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers a donation to Arthritis New Zealand could be made. Messages to the family may be sent to 4 Holcombe Drive, Paraparaumu 5032. A celebration of Marie's life will be held at Guardian Funeral Home, 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, Wellington, on Thursday, 21st March at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.







MITCHELL, Marie(Lina Marie) (nee Bennet):Having lived most of her life in Dunedin, Marie passed away peacefully at Malvina Major Retirement Village, Wellington, on Sunday 17th March 2019, aged 93, surrounded by her family. Much loved wife of Ken (dec) for 69 years. Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Graeme (dec) & Jan, Russell, Bronwyn & Max Ritchie, Adrienne & Paul (dec) Ritchie. Loved Grandma to Ben, Sam, Jessica and Nina and their partners. Cherished Great-Grandmother to Aidan, Gaby & Ripley; Poppy; Orson & Clara; Benni-Rose, Caitlin & Layla. Marie was much loved and respected by her extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers a donation to Arthritis New Zealand could be made. Messages to the family may be sent to 4 Holcombe Drive, Paraparaumu 5032. A celebration of Marie's life will be held at Guardian Funeral Home, 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, Wellington, on Thursday, 21st March at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation. Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers