MITCHELL, Marie
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie MITCHELL.
(Lina Marie) (nee Bennet):
Having lived most of her life in Dunedin, Marie passed away peacefully at Malvina Major Retirement Village, Wellington, on Sunday 17th March 2019, aged 93, surrounded by her family. Much loved wife of Ken (dec) for 69 years. Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Graeme (dec) & Jan, Russell, Bronwyn & Max Ritchie, Adrienne & Paul (dec) Ritchie. Loved Grandma to Ben, Sam, Jessica and Nina and their partners. Cherished Great-Grandmother to Aidan, Gaby & Ripley; Poppy; Orson & Clara; Benni-Rose, Caitlin & Layla. Marie was much loved and respected by her extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers a donation to Arthritis New Zealand could be made. Messages to the family may be sent to 4 Holcombe Drive, Paraparaumu 5032. A celebration of Marie's life will be held at Guardian Funeral Home, 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, Wellington, on Thursday, 21st March at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019