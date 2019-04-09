APPLEYARD,
Marie Therese:
On April 7, 2019, peacefully at Wairarapa Hospital after a short illness. In her 85th year. Dearly beloved wife of Bernie for 65 years. Cherished and much loved mother of Bernadette, Catherine, Marie Louise (deceased), Paul (deceased), Dominic, and loved mother-in-law or Murray Heyrick. Beloved Grandmother of Ben and Michael. All messages can be left on Marie's tribute page at www.heavenaddress.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 460, Masterton 5810. Rosary will be recited in Sacred Heart Church, corner of Main and Kuratawhiti Streets, Greytown, on Wednesday, at 5.00pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the church on Thursday, April 11, at 11.00am. Followed by private cremation.
"Who is going to make the sponge cakes now?"
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 9, 2019